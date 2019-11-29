Hundreds sample free holiday meal at HPCC

Staff Report

The annual Dunn County Community Dinner drew nearly 300 people to the High Plains Community Center Sunday.

According to a county spokesperson, the dinner was a success.

“The Dunn County Community Dinner was a fabulous success! 270 people dined on a delicious meal of ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, cole slaw and buns. Followed by desert consisting of many yummy pies!

“The fun of the day was topped off with door prizes!! Thank you to one and all who came out to cook, serve and eat,” she said.