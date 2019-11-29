Christmas in Killdeer set for Dec. 8 at HPCC

The Killdeer Parks and Recreation Department will be holding Christmas in Killdeer at the High Plains Community Center Dec. 8 in Killdeer.

The event is designed for the pre-K to sixth grade age group. There will be movies, snacks, prizes and a visit from Santa at the center, which starts at 2 p.m.

North Country Christmas coming to Killdeer

Kat Perkins will be bringing a North Country Christmas to Killdeer when she performs in concert Dedc. 14 at the High Plains Community Center.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. The tickets are $30.

Wild Game Feed starts Saturday

The Dunn County Fair Board will be hosting a Wild Game Feed Nov. 30 in the High Plains Community Center, starting at 4 p.m., in Killdeer.

On the menu for the inaugural event will be deer, elk, moose, buffalo, pheasant, turkey, duck, venison, fish, pork frog legs and alligator, according to Florine Lazorenko, the president of the fair board.

The evening will start with a social at 4 p.m. and followed by the meal.