Dunn County Historical Society November 29, 2019 · · 0 Bill Flaget (left), Trevor Hauck and Pam Hartman were retained as directors during the annual meeting of the Dunn County Historical Society Sunday in Dunn Center. Hartman was not available for the photo with Bill Flaget and Trevor Hauck. HERALD/Brad Mosher