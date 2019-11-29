Killdeer Area Dollars for Scholars seek donations

Submitted

The Killdeer Area Dollars for Scholars is looking for donors to support our local graduates.

We are a 501C(3) non-profit community based organization which distributes scholarships to students graduating from Killdeer.

If you’re passionate about strengthening the community, it only makes sense to invest in its greatest asset-it’s people. The donations that we receive are invested into our endowment fund of which the interest and dividends are used annually for our local scholarships. This ensures that your contributions will leave a lasting legacy to the graduating seniors of Killdeer and surrounding communities.

A student’s future may depend on your generosity and giving. You may want to award a scholarship in your name or in honor or memory of a loved one. Any and all donations are welcomed. Thank you for your consideration and your donation would be greatly appreciated. If you have any questions please feel free to contact a local board member- Clay Bohmbach 701-260-1155, Stephanie Hardersen 701-590-3065, Richard Pelton 701-260-7186, or Janene Knudsvig 701-590-2448.

A donation can be made online at Killdeer.dollarsforscholars.org or by mail sending a check payable to:

Killdeer Area Dollars for Scholars

PO Box 221

Killdeer, ND 58640