Killdeer claims tournament title

Staff Report

Killdeer needed a free throw in the final minute to help hold off Heart River in the Fifth and Sixth Grade championship game of the annual Killdeer Elemtary Basketball tournament.

It was the second straight championship in the school’s namesake tournament which has been a hallmark of the elementary boys basketball season for 33 years.

The Cowboys claimed the title by a 27-24 margin, thanks to turnovers and help from the free throw line.

Down by a 27-24 margin in the final 12 seconds, the Cougars watched their last chance bounce away when the Cowboys took possession and ran the clock out.

Killdeer jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the first quarter and held a 16-14 edge over Heart River at halftime.

The gap closed to 19-18 by the end of the third quarter, with the Cowboys holding onto the lead.

Jace Handy finished the game with 11 points, while Jaxson Reese. Jake Miller and Orlando Starr each finished with four points.

To get into the finals, the Cowboys knocked off New Salem/Almont by a lopsided 19-6 score.