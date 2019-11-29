Killdeer FFA competes in Bismarck event

Submitted story

The Killdeer FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team competed at the ND State Leadership Development Event Day held on November 20th in Bismarck. The team earned their spot to compete at state after claiming the District 8 Parliamentary Procedure Championship. The purpose of this leadership development event is to encourage the effective use of the official FFA opening and closing ceremonies and to provide recognition to the chapters excelling in the proper use of parliamentary procedure in conducting chapter meetings. The team performed very well and advanced from the preliminary round to the finals. In the finals, there are only four teams competing. After the results were tabulated, Killdeer was named the ND FFA State Runner-Up in Parliamentary Procedure! To put it in perspective of how much of an honor and challenge it is to earn a Gold in Parliamentary Procedure at State: There are over 80 chapters in the state. The state is divided up into eight districts. Only the top two teams from each district qualify for state. This means there are only 16 teams at state; and of those sixteen, only six golds were award. We were one of the six golds. In other words… we are one of the Best of the Best in Parliamentary Procedure! Congratulations to the Killdeer FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team on this great accomplishment!

Two officers also qualified in individual events at District Leadership to compete at the State LDE Day. Killdeer FFA was represented in the Employment Skills and Prepared Public Speaking LDEs. Jaylynn Hicks represented the Killdeer FFA Chapter in Employment Skills and earned a Gold rating. Faith Norby represented the Killdeer FFA Chapter in the Prepared Public Speaking LDE and earned a Silver.

rating.

Congratulations to these two members on this outstanding accomplish