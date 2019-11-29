Killdeer girls prep for hoop season

Submitted story

The Killdeer High School girls basketball program opened up their 2019 season with their first practice on November 18.

They are currently ranked ninth in the North Dakota Hoopster that collects all the coaches pre-season polls to start off the high school girls basketball program.

Coach Chad Dahlen is in his second year of coaching the Killdeer Cowboy’s girls program and is in his 20th year of coaching basketball at all levels. He is assisted by former Killdeer standout Dani Sadowsky and by former head girl’s coach Sarah Doe.

Coach Dahlen hopes that his team is overlooked this year, as his expectations are that his team can make the final four of the region tourney.

“ We have a lot of balance in our region this year with the defending region champs- Hettinger-Scranton as just a step above everyone else. I really see this year as anyone’s title though. Many of the teams in the region put many hours in the gym over the summer and hit team camps all over the state to improve.

“Our girl’s played in team camps in Minot, Devils Lake, Dickinson and hit basketball leagues all of June and July to try to put us in the mix for a region title shot.

“I loved the dedication that many of the girls gave us this summer and hopefully that will translate to a few more wins this year. We have a lot of varsity basketball experience coming back this year and with that basketball experience I feel that will give us more of an edge in the close games where we can close some teams out. “

Returning Letter winners to watch for this upcoming season are seniors Shyanne Oversen, Tyra Dahlen, Chelsey Morlock, Maddy Wilhelm, Juniors- Myranda Reiss and Kelly Bang and Freshmen- Gracie Doe.

These players all put work into the off-season and improved their basketball IQ with the experience they had from last year and during the off-season. We will have some good balance and speed with this group.

Some newbies to the varsity this year are Junior- Hannah Kisse, Sophomores Liza Stahl and Shelbie Schmidt and Freshmen Sadie Stahl. Most of these girls participated in the off-season workouts and tourneys and are ready to jump up to the next level.

The Killdeer Cowboys will get tested early as they will have two home games December 3rd and December 5th, against two teams that are both ranked #2 in the preseason polls in their region in the Stanley Blue Jays and the Shiloh Skyhawks.

These two teams both will give the girls a chance to see where they are at and what they will need to improve on as they start their season and head into the Roughrider tourney the following week.