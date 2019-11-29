Marathon Oil water spill much larger than reported

Staff Report

A produced water spill reported by Marathon Oil at a site northeast of Manning as being approximately 21,000 gallons has turned out to be much, much larger.

The spill occurred Oct. 2, with an estimated 500 barrels of brine escaping, according to the company.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality announced Friday that an amended estimate from company has placed the pipeline spill at more than 32,826 barrels, or 1,378,692 gallons.