Ruby Benz 1923 – 2019

Ruby Benz, 96, of Dunn Center passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Hill Top Home of Comfort in Killdeer, ND. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Normanna Lutheran Church in Dunn Center, ND. Burial will follow at the Dunn Center Cemetery.

Visitation for Ruby will take place from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Killdeer with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Ruby Marie Hausauer was born on October 4, 1923 in Zap, ND to Jacob and Emilie (Sommer) Hausauer. She grew up north of Dunn Center on the family farm and graduated from Dunn Center High School in 1942.

During WWII she lived in Killdeer and worked for the local ration board. Ruby married Walter Benz on March 12, 1946 at Normanna Lutheran Church.

They lived on the Heise Ranch northwest of Killdeer for 8 months until they bought a ranch 3 miles east of Dunn Center where they raised cattle, grain, and their 5 sons and 1 daughter.

Ruby was a member of Normanna Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school. She was also an active WELCA member and their meticulous treasurer for many years. Ruby was actively involved with her children in Cub Scouts and 4-H. She enjoyed the 4-H garden and later earned the Friend of 4-H Award. Recycling, hunting for arrow heads, crocheting afghans, wheat weaving, and visiting brightened her days. Walter died in 1993 and Ruby continued to live on the farm. She stayed busy with Lisa barrel racing, visiting Craig in Florida, and traveling. She moved to Hawk’s Point, Dickinson in 2014 for a short time and then moved to Hilltop Home of Comfort, Killdeer where she especially enjoyed conversing with other people in German.

Ruby is survived by her children, Richard (Elaine) of Dickinson, Kevin (Candice) of Dunn Center, LaRue of everywhere, Bradley of Dallas TX, Craig of Hollwood FL, Lisa (Alan) Hendrickson of Dunn Center; siblings, Edward (Vera) Hausauer of Thermopolis WY, Alice Goetz of Dunn Center, John (Lorraine Remsing) Hausauer of Thermopolis WY, Helen Swenson of Mesa AZ, and Don (Phyllis) Hausauer of West Des Moines IA; grandchildren, Alecia, Russell, Rachel, Greg, Josh, Jared Benz, Ethan Hendrickson; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Emilie; husband, Walter; infant sister, Anna; grandson Ryan Benz and daughter-in-law Daphine Benz.

