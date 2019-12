Upcoming Events

Friday, Nov. 29

No events

Saturday, Nov. 30

No events

Sunday, Dec. 1

No events

Monday, Dec. 2

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cheerleader practice at cafeteria

12:20 p.m. CPR Training at wrestling room

7 p.m. KPTA meeting in wrestling room

TBA, Basketball practice in new gym

Tuesday, Dec. 3

12:20 p.m. CPR Training at wrestling room

4 p.m./ 5:30 p.m./ 7 p.m., Girls Basketball (C/JV/Vars) Killdeer vs. Stanley at Killdeer

3 p.m., Girls JH Basketball at Hazen

Wednesday, Dec. 4

12:20 p.m. CPR Training at wrestling room

Thursday, Dec. 5

12:20 p.m. CPR Training at wrestling room

4 p.m., Girls JH Basketball vs. Shiloh Christian at Killdeer old gym

4 p.m./ 5:30 p.m./ 7 p.m., Girls Basketball (C/JV/Vars) Killdeer vs. Shiloh Christian at Killdeer new gym

Friday, Dec. 6

TBD, Varsity wrestling tournament at Mandan

TBD, JH wrestling tournament at Jamestown

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cheerleader practice at cafeteria

Saturday, Dec. 7

PEARL HARBOR DAY

TBD, Varsity wrestling tournament at at Napoleon

TBD, Varsity wrestling tournament at Jamestown