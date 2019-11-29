A significant winter storm is predicted to hit western and central North Dakota over the holiday weekend.
Snow is predicted to hit parts of the region Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service office is Bismarck.
By Friday night, the forecast is turning colder and with more snow predicted over the weekend.
Winds are expected to be strong with blizzard conditions possible.
Weekend storm predicted to hit western region hard
